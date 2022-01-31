VST Tillers Tractors offers upto 100% finance for its range of brush cutters

VST Tillers Tractors today announced a unique one-of-a-kind offer of up to 100% finance for its wide range of brush cutters. Under this scheme, customers need to pay just Rs 1/- down payment to own a brand-new brush cutter that is equipped with the latest technology customized for Indian farms.

The balance payment can be paid via easy monthly installments within 2 to 12 months. VST Brush Cutters come with Walbro Carburetor, NGK Spark Plug and are known for its performance, durability, and hassle-free, smooth operations.

VST Brush cutters are best suited for paddy harvesting, floriculture, horticulture, orchard, lawn, and resort segments. The product is very versatile and compatible with special attachments like - 2-point blade, 3-point blade, paddy guard, hoe cutter, nylon cutter, metal blade cutter and are extensively used for weeding, crop cutting, grass cutting, trimming operations.

