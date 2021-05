Hindustan Aeronautics and Roll-Royce sign MoU

To collaborate on MT30 marine engines in India

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Rolls-Royce have signed an MoU to establish packaging, installation, marketing and services support for Rolls-Royce MT30 marine engines in India. Through this MoU. Rolls-Royce and HAL will expand their long-standing partnership in India and work together in the area of marine applications for the first time.

MT30 is the world's most power-dense, best-in-class naval gas turbine currently in-service with naval programs worldwide in various propulsion arrangements across seven ship types. Derived from the Trent aero engine family, the MT30 has the potential to provide next-generation capabilities to the Indian Navy's future fleet, The MT30 can deliver its full power of up to 40 MW in ambient temperatures up to 38 degree celsius, without any power degradation throughout the life of the ship.

