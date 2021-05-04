Aleor Dermaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Metronidazole Gel

-
ALSO READ
USFDA concludes inspection of Alembic Pharma's Karkhadi facility
Alembic Pharma gains after USFDA approval for asenapine sublingual tablets
Alembic Pharma rises after USFDA accepts Rhizen's IND application
Sanofi India rises after good Q4 outcome
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA approval for testosterone gel
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that its joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor) has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Metronidazole Gel USP, 1 %.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Metrogel Gel, 1 %, of Galderma Laboratories LP (Galderma).
Metronidazole Gel USP, 1 % is indicated for Indicated for the topical treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU