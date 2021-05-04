Bajaj Healthcare launches "Favijaj" (Favipiravir) for treatment of Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Healthcare soars on launching Favipiravir tablets for COVID-19 treatment
Glenmark Pharma rises as study shows Favipiravir cuts treatment time
L T Foods acquires 30% stake in Netherland based organic food company
Jubilant Pharma develops novel oral formulation of remdesivir
Alembic Pharma JV bags USFDA nod on testosterone gel
-
Bajaj Healthcare announced the launch of Favijaj (Favipiravir) an antiviral drug used for treating patients suffering from influenza virus and has proved to be effective over COVID patients.
BHL has received approval from India's drug regulator, to manufacture and market Favijaj the oral Favipiravir approved medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19 from 4 May 2021.
FAVIJAJ tablets comprising Favipiravir in different dosage forms is used for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 disease. Favipiravir is an antiviral drug, which has shown potent in vitro activity against severe acute respiratory syndrome of coronavirus.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU