Bajaj Healthcare launches "Favijaj" (Favipiravir) for treatment of Covid-19

Bajaj Healthcare announced the launch of Favijaj (Favipiravir) an antiviral drug used for treating patients suffering from influenza virus and has proved to be effective over COVID patients.

BHL has received approval from India's drug regulator, to manufacture and market Favijaj the oral Favipiravir approved medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19 from 4 May 2021.

FAVIJAJ tablets comprising Favipiravir in different dosage forms is used for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 disease. Favipiravir is an antiviral drug, which has shown potent in vitro activity against severe acute respiratory syndrome of coronavirus.

