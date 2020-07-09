Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 311.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.17% to Rs 2334.77 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company reported to Rs 311.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 883.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.17% to Rs 2334.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2386.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 197.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 49.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 9437.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10543.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

