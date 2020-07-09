Regal Entertainment & Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Regal Entertainment & Consultants reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.

