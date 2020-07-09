Regal Entertainment & Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Regal Entertainment & Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Symphony Q3 net profit UP 37.8 pc to Rs 51 cr
Atul consolidated net profit rises 26.61% in the March 2020 quarter
NLC India Q3 profit rises 15 pc to Rs 400 cr
Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Regal Entertainment & Consultants reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 0.080.08 0 OPM %50.00-100.00 --25.00-12.50 - PBDT0.01-0.02 LP -0.02-0.01 -100 PBT0.01-0.02 LP -0.02-0.01 -100 NP0.01-0.01 LP -0.020 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU