Hindustan Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 211.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.71% to Rs 779.31 croreNet Loss of Hindustan Construction Company reported to Rs 211.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 432.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.71% to Rs 779.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1078.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 168.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1925.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.85% to Rs 3643.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4603.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales779.311078.07 -28 3643.644603.49 -21 OPM %-13.742.23 -12.6812.79 - PBDT-317.07-159.53 -99 -251.558.21 PL PBT-338.39-191.69 -77 -360.92-136.32 -165 NP-211.90-432.02 51 -168.72-1925.58 91
