Prozone Intu Properties consolidated net profit declines 76.08% in the March 2020 quarter

Rudra Global Infra Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 36.26% to Rs 17.77 crore

Net profit of Prozone Intu Properties declined 76.08% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.26% to Rs 17.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.07% to Rs 85.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 118.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.7727.88 -36 85.04118.22 -28 OPM %55.6054.09 -56.9651.20 - PBDT5.599.61 -42 27.3741.98 -35 PBT-3.030.68 PL -6.048.01 PL NP0.612.55 -76 -1.522.45 PL

First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 08:13 IST

