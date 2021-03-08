Hindustan Organic Chemicals nominates directors on board of Hindustan Flourocarbons

Hindustan Organic Chemicals (HOCL) under Article 77(a) of the Articles of Association of Hindustan Fluorocarbons (HFL), the Subsidiary Company of HOCL, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 6 March 2021 has appointed Susheela S Kulkarni, CGM & Company Secretary of the Company and K.

K. Kunjumon, UIC & ED, Kochi Unit of the Company as HOCL Nominee Directors on the Board of Hindustan Fluorocarbons, (the Subsidiary Company of HOCL), with immediate effect (from 6 March 2021) and till the respective dates of their superannuation or till further orders whichever is earlier.

