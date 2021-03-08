Intellect launches Magic Aadhaar - an AI powered processing solution

-
Intellect Design Arena announced the launch of Magic Aadhaar, an Al-powered comprehensive Aadhaar processing solution to identify, extract, validate and mask Aadhaar details. It hyper digitises the end-to-end processes, using Aadhaar-based processing.
Security and confidentiality of customer PII specific information is always of concern to any individual who is interacting with external entities like, Financial Institutions, Telecom Companies, Healthcare and Government Entities.
With digitisation process across these companies picking up, regulatory bodies (RBI, IRDA etc) and Hon'ble Supreme Court has issued a directive on usage and storage of copies of Aadhaar Cards while processing any on-boarding or servicing process flow. To ensure that the companies are in compliant with the guidelines/directives issued, Intellect has come up with a comprehensive solution built in for end to end compliance.
