Aditya Birla Capital allots 52,048 equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 52,048 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each on 14 May 2021 pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options and Restricted Stock Units under Company's ABCL Scheme 2017 and ABCL Incentive Scheme.

All the said Equity Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, in all aspects.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs24,15,27,79,780 (i.e. 2,41,52,77,978 equity shares of face value ₹10/- each) to Rs 24,15,33,00,260 (i.e. 2,41,53,30,026 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)