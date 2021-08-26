Home First Finance Company allots 18,664 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company has allotted 18,664 Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 25 August 2021 pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under ESOP 2012 and ESOP II Scheme of the Company.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs.175,004,080 consisting of 8,75,02,040 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 175,041,408 consisting of 8,75,20,704 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

