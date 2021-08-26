Man Infraconstruction updates on Aaradhya HighPark Project

Man Vastucon LLP; wherein Man Infraconstruction holds 99.99% partnership interest; has received Commencement Certificate from Mira Shayandar Municipal Corporation in respect of Wing E and Wing F of Aaradhya HighPark Project; the construction activity for which has also commenced.

Man Vastucon LLP has applied for registration of said wings with MahaRERA authority and will soon launch the Project upon receipt of MahaRERA registration.

The total RERA Carpet area of the said wings is approx. 2,21,000 sq. ft. and is expected to generate total revenue of more than Rs. 350 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)