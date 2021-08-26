HDFC Bank raises UDS 1 bn via issue of 3.70% Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Notes

-
HDFC Bank has raised USD 1 billion by the issue and allotment of Direct, Subordinated, Unsecured 3.70% Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Notes (Notes) to overseas investors in reliance on Rule 144A under the U.
S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) and outside the United States in offshore transactions as defined in and in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.
The Notes will be listed on the India International Exchange (IFSC) and the NSE IFSC (NSE International Exchange).
