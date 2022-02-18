Home First Finance Company India allots 16,917 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India has allotted 16,917 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 17 February 2022 pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under ESOP II Scheme of the Company.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 17,51,88,170 consisting of 8,75,94,085 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 17,52,22,004 consisting of 8,76,11,002 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

