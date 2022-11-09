Honeywell Automation Q2 PAT rises 38% YoY

Honeywell Automation India reported 38.4% rise in net profit to Rs 117.94 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 85.20 crore posted in Q2 FY22.

Net sales increased 7.7% YoY to Rs 794.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022. Profit before tax in Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 158.65 crore, up by 39.4% from Rs 113.81 crore in Q2 FY22.

Total expenses were at Rs 680.48 crore, rising by 5.6% year on year in the quarter ended 30 September 2022. Cost of materials stood at Rs 316.65crore (up 7.9% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 161.43 crore (up 17% YoY) in Q2 FY23.

Honeywell Automation India is engaged in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.

The scrip declined 3.46% to currently trade at Rs 38,656.45 on the BSE.

