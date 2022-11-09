Utilties shares edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 27.91 points or 0.69% at 4068.05 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 4.26%), PTC India Ltd (up 4.25%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.93%),SJVN Ltd (up 1.95%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 1.43%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 1.4%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.99%), NLC India Ltd (up 0.81%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.8%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.25%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.16%), and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 1.13%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 143.23 or 0.23% at 61328.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.2 points or 0.17% at 18233.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 67.66 points or 0.23% at 29360.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.73 points or 0.18% at 9158.07.

On BSE,1871 shares were trading in green, 1062 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

