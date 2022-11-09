Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 30.26 points or 0.85% at 3597.44 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.53%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.71%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.71%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.58%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.09%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.69%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.67%).
On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.53%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.23%) moved lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 143.23 or 0.23% at 61328.38.
The Nifty 50 index was up 30.2 points or 0.17% at 18233.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 67.66 points or 0.23% at 29360.22.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.73 points or 0.18% at 9158.07.
On BSE,1871 shares were trading in green, 1062 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.
