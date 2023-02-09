Honeywell Automation Q3 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 106 cr

Honeywell Automation India reported an 18.2% rise in net profit to Rs 106.07 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 89.73 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

Net sales stood at Rs 1,017.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022, up 18.3% from Rs 859.95 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Profit before tax rose 18.2% to Rs 143.71 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 121.60 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses spiked 19.73% year on year to Rs 901.22 crore in Q3 FY23. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 491.64 crore (up 20.9% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 150.97 crore (up 7.4% YoY) during the period under review.

Honeywell Automation India is engaged in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.

Shares of Honeywell Automation India declined 2.58% to Rs 38,140.10 on the BSE.

