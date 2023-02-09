JUST IN
Benchmarks trade sideways; Nifty below 17,900

Equitas SFB gains as Q3 PAT jumps 57% YoY to Rs 170 cr
Volumes jump at Cummins India Ltd counter

Cummins India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.21 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10215 shares

Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 February 2023.

Cummins India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.21 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10215 shares. The stock increased 7.45% to Rs.1,585.20. Volumes stood at 10458 shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd clocked volume of 20054 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4906 shares. The stock gained 1.69% to Rs.457.40. Volumes stood at 4809 shares in the last session.

Adani Wilmar Ltd registered volume of 25.24 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.28% to Rs.437.30. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd witnessed volume of 552 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 179 shares. The stock dropped 3.70% to Rs.37,700.00. Volumes stood at 208 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd witnessed volume of 3.04 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.56% to Rs.97.70. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 11:00 IST

