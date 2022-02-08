Hong Kong: Hang Seng tumbles 1%

Hong Kong share market finished session lower on Tuesday, 08 February 2022, amid concerns about rising tensions between the world's two largest economies after the U. S. Commerce Department had added 33 Chinese entities to its "unverified list", which requires U.
S. exporters to go through more procedures before shipping goods to the entities.
The news of the U. S. unverified list is having a large impact on listed companies as well as relevant industries and supply chain.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 1.02%, or 250.06 points, to 24,329.49. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index sank 0.89%, or 76.23 points, to 8,513.30.
The biggest loser on the Hang Seng was WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, which fell more than 30% following the addition of its units in Wuxi and Shanghai to the red-flag export list. Trade in its shares was later halted.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Hong Kong's IHS Markit SAR Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell to 48.9 in January from 50.8 in December.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU