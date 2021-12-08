Hong Kong Market ends flat

Hong Kong stock market finished session near flat line on Wednesday, 08 December 2021, amid concerns about property developer debt crisis with Kaisa and Evergrande becoming the most visible faces of the debt crunch.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose marginal 0.06%, or 13.21 points, to 23,996.87. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.05%, or 4.22 points, to 8,522.90.
Real estate developers stocks retreated after China Evergrande Group missed a debt payment deadline, putting the developer at risk of becoming China's biggest defaulter. Shares of major Chinese real estate developer Kaisa suspended on Wednesday. Following the Evergrande crisis, Kaisa has also been embroiled in debt issues, as it looked unlikely that it met its $400 million offshore debt deadline on Tuesday.
It also failed to reach a notes exchange deal with bondholders last week, increasing its chances of default,
Shares of tech companies declined amid concerns China's liquidity injection will not be enough to arrest a slowdown in the economy. Alibaba slipped 4.7% as traders booked in profits from Tuesday's record 12% rally. NetEase and Baidu each lost about 2% while Meituan retreated 0.2%. Bilibili gained 1.9% while Tencent Holdings advanced 0.7%.
Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform, slumped 7.2% on first day of trading in Hong Kong after raising US$193 million from its stock offering.
