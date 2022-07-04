Hong Kong Market ends lower

Hong Kong share market finished choppy session slight lower on Monday, 04 July 2022, extending losses to third straight day, as investor sentiment remained muted due to the widespread fears of a global economic slowdown and ahead of Monday's Independence Day holiday in the United States.

However, market losses capped, as market participants welcomed the planned "Swap Connect" launch between China and Honk Kong in six months, allowing mutual access to interest rate swap trading initially, to promote financial derivatives markets on both sides.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 29.44 points, or 0.13%, to 21,830.35. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 19.18 points, or 0.25%, to 7,647.70.

Shares of bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing led losses, falling 3.1% to HK$374.

Macau casino concessionaire Sands China also retreated by more than 3% HK$18.14 on concerns about citywide lockdown. Developer Country Garden Holdings slid 3.5% to HK$4.69.

