Australia: Market rises 1.1% ahead of RBA meet

The top performing stocks in this index were IMUGENE and INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP, up 12.82% and 5.32% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in this index were MAGELLAN FINANCE and POINTSBET HOLDINGS, down 9.9% and 6.25% respectively.
All 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Energy was the best performing sector, gaining +2.62%, followed by realty (up 2.2%), consumer discretionary (up 1.8%), and healthcare (up 1.8%).
Shares of energy sector led market rally, with Santos advancing 3.3%, followed by Woodside Energy Group, which closed 2.7% higher. Miners closed higher as Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals climbed 0.4% each.
Shares of interest rate sensitive financials advanced, ahead of a possible half percentage-point rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) again when they meet on Tuesday to tame surging inflation, which hit a 20-year peak in the first quarter of this year.
Robust retail sales and very strong job vacancies data last week further strengthen the case for the central bank to move quickly away from emergency settings. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp gained between 0.8% and 1.3%.
Magellan Financial gave up 9.9% after reports that its long-serving head of sales and distribution, Frank Casarotti, would be departing the company in December 2023.
In economic news, the Melbourne Institute monthly headline inflation gauge rose by 0.3% in June - after rising 1.1% in May - to be up 4.7% over the year. The value of new home loans rose by 1.7% in May. Loans for renovations (alterations & additions) rose by 11.6% in May to record highs. ANZ job ads rose by 1.4% in June to a 14-year high of 243,523 positions. Job ads are up 18.4% on the year.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.6854 after recovering from below $0.679 recently.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU