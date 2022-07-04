Japan Nikkei rebounds on bargain hunting

However, market gains capped as investor sentiment remained muted due to the widespread fears of a global economic slowdown and ahead of Monday's Independence Day holiday in the United States.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 218.19 points, or 0.84%, to 26,153.81.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange inclined 24.67 points, or 1.34%, to 1,869.71.
Shares of utilities led market rally, with Tokyo Electric Power Company rising nearly 13% amid surging demand due to worst heat waves in Japan.
Shares of technology giant SoftBank Group rallied 3% in the wake of reports that Fortress Investment Group, part of the Softbank group of funds, is now the frontrunner in negotiations to acquire Seven & I Holdings' struggling department store unit Sogo & Seibu.
Department store owner J. Front Retailing shares plunged 5.6% after reporting disappointing sales figures for its Daimaru and Matsuzakaya stores. Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings lost 4.2% and Takashimaya declined 2.3%.
KDDI Corp shares closed 1.7% down as the mobile operator experienced widespread network issues over the weekend.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 135.44 per dollar, strengthening from levels as weak as 137 per dollar last week.
