Hong Kong share market closed higher in lackluster trade on Tuesday, 09 April 2019, ahead of the meeting minutes and inflation data, while uncertainties on the Sino-U. S. trade talks capped gains. At closing bell, the advanced 80.34 points or 0.27% to 30,157.49. The Enterprises Index rose 21.35 points or 0.18% to 11,815.

Growing uncertainties on the Sino-U. S. trade front ahead of the Fed minutes release on Wednesday saw investors across the board adopt a cautious approach. Investor sentiment was hampered following news that U. S. officials are "not satisfied yet" about all the issues standing in the way of a deal to end the U. S.- trade war.

However, a top also stated that progress had been made in talks with last week. Growing uncertainties on the Sino-U. S. trade front ahead of the Fed minutes release on Wednesday saw investors across the board adopt a cautious approach.

Meanwhile, risk sentiments turned subdued on geopolitical tensions emanating from and The recent news report that the US is proposing tariff hikes on the EU products and announcing a ban on 16 Saudi Arabians to arrive in the country adds volume into the geopolitical risk. The moved toward imposing tariffs on about $11 billion in imports from the European Union, in response to the block's subsidies for

Market participants are now awaiting minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's March meeting, due on Wednesday, while the meeting on the same day is also on investors' radar. There is an expectation for a dovish-biased statement based on what came out in March. The larger issue is how concerned are our policy makers over the state of global economy. The US Federal Reserve last month abandoned projections for any interest rate hikes this year amid signs of an economic slowdown.

Blue chips were mixed. (00005) inched up 0.5% to HK$67. HKEX (00388) fell 1.1% to HK$282.4. (00700) was up 0.9% to HK$383.6. (00941) shed 0.3% to HK$78.1. AIA (01299) nudged down 0.4% to HK$79.7.

Property counters rose across the board after the NDRC announced the relaxation of Hukou registration. (02007) soared 5.3% to HK$13.22. (00688) rose 0.8% to HK$30.3. (02202) gained 1.9% to HK$34.9. Future Land Development (01030) surged 6.7% to HK$10.16.

Shares of handset components suppliers extended gains. (02382) gained 3.1% to HK$107.2. (02018) jumped 5.3% to HK$53.15. (00698) soared 6.6% to HK$0.97. (00285) shot up 8.1% to HK$11.44. (06088) advanced 3.7% to HK$3.94.

Pharmaceutical counters also maintained their rising momentum. (01177) surged 3.4% to HK$8.25. (01093) rose 2.5% to HK$16.32. (00460) put on 5.2% to HK$2.01. (00874) bounced 4.4% to HK$38.2.

