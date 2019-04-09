Australia Market ends flat

Headline indices of closed marginally higher on Tuesday, 09 April 2019, as losses among financials offset gains from At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index inclined 0.46 point, or 0.01%, at 6,221.82 points, while the broader added 4.73 points, or 0.07%, at 6,315.49.

Risk sentiments turned downbeat on geopolitical tensions emanating from and The recent news report that the US is proposing tariff hikes on the EU products and announcing a ban on 16 Saudi Arabians to arrive in the country adds volume into the geopolitical risk. The moved toward imposing tariffs on about $11 billion in imports from the European Union, in response to the block's subsidies for

Meanwhile, investor sentiment was hampered following news that U. S. officials are "not satisfied yet" about all the issues standing in the way of a deal to end the U. S.- trade war. However, a top also stated that progress had been made in talks with last week. Growing uncertainties on the Sino-U. S. trade front ahead of the Fed minutes release on Wednesday saw investors across the board adopt a cautious approach.

Market participants are now awaiting minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's March meeting, due on Wednesday, while the meeting on the same day is also on investors' radar.

There is an expectation for a dovish-biased statement based on what came out in March. The larger issue is how concerned are our policy makers over the state of global economy. The last month abandoned projections for any interest rate hikes this year amid signs of an economic slowdown.

Shares of materials an out of steam and were little changed after surge in the previous session, shrugging off record high Chinese iron ore prices. Top miners and staged a lacklustre performance, edging up 0.2% and 0.1% respectively. Lithium miners such as Pilbara Minerals, and slipped.

were higher, as prices hit fresh 5-month peaks due to OPEC-led supply cuts and U. S. sanctions. jumped 5.5% and gained 2.7%. was up 2.9% after announcing a "significant" gas find in Search jumped 2.3% after the company, along with France's and Exxon Mobil, signed a deal with to start work on a LNG project.

Financials were lower, with all four of the down, between 0.2% and 0.8%, with top lender Commonwealth Bank of losing most among them.

Tech stocks saw gains, with up 4.1% after the dataset company said its A$15 million share purchase price was 3.4 times oversubscribed.

Crown Resorts, Australia's biggest casino firm, closed 19.7% higher after gaming firm confirmed it was in talks with rival about a potential A$10 billion buyout.

CURRENCY: dollar rose against the U. S. dollar on Tuesday. dollar was quoted at 71.35 US cents, from 70.99 US cents on Monday.

