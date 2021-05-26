Hong Kong Market extends gains to 2nd day

Hong Kong stock market finished higher for second straight session on Wednesday, 26 May 2021, as investor sentiment was encouraged after several Federal Reserve officials reiterated that any inflation will be transitory and the Fed will maintain its current dovish monetary policy stance.
Sentiments also got a boost on optimism that foreign investors will flock to local markets, following signs that the Chinese government would loosen the nation's fiscal tightening.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.88%, or 255.15 points, to 29,166.01. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 0.58%, or 62.95 points, to 10,855.58.
The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the utilities sector added 1.14%, commerce & industry sector added 1%, the finance sector added 0.67%, and the properties sector added 1.29%.
Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao led gainers among blue chip stocks, rising 4.8% to HK$48 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight with a price target of HK$55
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing rose 1.7% to HK$482.80 after chief executive Nicolas Aguzin pledged the bourse operator would keep a steady course connecting China with global markets.
Shares of cruise operator Genting Hong Kong soared 20.9% to HK$0.52 after the government said cruise departures would resume in late July at the earliest, permitting residents to holiday at sea without having to undergo quarantine.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU