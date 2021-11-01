Hong Kong Market extends losses after China data

Hong Kong stocks declined for fourth straight session on Monday, 01 November 2021, with the Hang Seng Index closing at three-week low, on signs of deepening slowdown in China's economy after fresh batch of economic data painted a mixed picture of China's manufacturing and service activity.
Meanwhile, selloff was also fueled on caution ahead of the U. S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday, where investors widely expect the U. S. central bank to announce a tapering of stimulus. The Fed's anticipated decision to pare back its massive bond buying could boost the dollar and pressure emerging market currencies.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.88%, or 222.92 points, to 25,154.32, hitting the lowest since October 12.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.7%, or 62.41 points, to 8,899.32.
China's economic recovery continued to lose momentum going into the final quarter as manufacturing among larger state-owned groups shrank for a second month in October. China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for October came in at 49.2 over the weekend, below the 50 level separating expansion from contraction. It represented the second straight month of shrinking manufacturing activity in the country, following September's official manufacturing PMI reading of 49.6. However, a private survey released Monday showed Chinese manufacturing activity growth in October expanding with the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI coming in at 50.6.
Also, activity in China's services sector grew at a slower pace in October as the country combats small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks hitting mainly the north. The non-manufacturing PMI expected to drop much further in November, as Beijing may significantly tighten travel restrictions in coming weeks, in order to contain the current wave ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush.
Among blue chips, Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding each lost more than 2%, while Meituan retreated 0.8%.
Electric carmaker BYD slumped 3.2% after raising US$1.8 billion from a stock sale amid an earnings setback. Chinese electric-car and battery makers, which reported a 28% drop in third-quarter earnings, sold 50 million shares at HK$276 each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU