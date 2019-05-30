Hong Kong share market closed down on Thursday, 30 May 2019, as risk aversion selloff triggered amid intensifying worries over the US- rivalry on technology, with tech stocks leading the decline. At closing bell, the declined 0.44%, or 120.83 points, to 27,114.88. The Enterprises Index was up 0.57%, or 59.64 points, to 10,450.09.

The market mood was dented by U.

S. shades sliding overnight on concerns over the future course of the global economy. and signalled the heightened risk of a prolonged trade war, stoking investors' concerns about the impact on global economic growth. This kind of deliberately provoking trade disputes is naked economic terrorism, economic homicide, economic bullying, China's Vice Foreign Minster said, as continued to dial up its rhetoric amid the festering trade war with the

China's Vice Foreign Minster comments came after reports that may cut exports of rare-earth minerals used in the defense and sectors to strike back at after US remarked he was not yet ready to make a deal with over trade.

Comments from China's and business leaders have stoked concerns about the potential economic and business consequences in a prolonged trade war between the two largest economies on earth.

Fu Chengyu, former of the and Chemical Corp (CNPC), said the country needs to be prepared for an cut-off in the short term. Fu, a widely respected industry veteran and business leader, said China also needs to become basically self-sufficient in over the next 10 to 15 years, in a speech delivered at a forum.

A strident commentary by the Communist Party's mouthpiece publication headlined The US shouldn't underestimate China's ability to retaliate raised further concerns among investors.

The US is highly dependent on China's rare earths resources, and China could very well use it as a weapon to retaliate, the commentary said. In a much-noted move, it cited the ancient Chinese saying that roughly translates into don't say we didn't warn you, which is usually regarded as the gravest warning in China's diplomatic language.

Shares of chip makers closed down, as investors took profits from the recent rally powered by optimism that Huawei Technologies' troubles in the US will force China to become more self-sufficient on

Chinese sports fell by as much as 12.9% to HK$43.30, after the founder of questioned the company's accounting and corporate governance in a public speech today.

