Headline indices of market closed down on Thursday, 30 May 2019, following a negative lead from Wall Street overnight as investors worried about mounting tensions in the US- trade row and its impact on global economic growth. All ASX sectors declined, exception being telecommunication issue, with shares in information technology, energy, materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and financials being notable losers. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index dropped 47.92 points, or 0.74%, at 6,392.10 points, while the broader All Ordinaries fell 47.42 points, or 0.73%, at 6,489.20.

The market mood was dented by U.

S. shades sliding overnight on concerns over the future course of the global economy. and signalled the heightened risk of a prolonged trade war, stoking investors' concerns about the impact on global economic growth. This kind of deliberately provoking trade disputes is naked economic terrorism, economic homicide, economic bullying, China's Vice Foreign Minster said, as continued to dial up its rhetoric amid the festering trade war with the

China's Vice Foreign Minster comments came after reports that may cut exports of rare-earth minerals used in the defense and sectors to strike back at after US remarked he was not yet ready to make a deal with over trade.

Shares of materials and resources were lower, with lower by more than 2%, down 1% and down almost 1%.

were also weak after declined overnight. lost more than 1%, was lower by 0.3% and was down 0.2%.

Shares of banks and financials were lower. The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, and - were down in a range of 0.3% to 0.6%.

CURRENCY NEWS: dollar was down against the U. S. dollar on Thursday. dollar was quoted at $0.6918, compared to $0.6919 on Wednesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)