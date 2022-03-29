Hong Kong Market rises 1.1%

Hong Kong share market finished session higher on Tuesday, 29 March 2022, extending yesterday winning streak, as the prospect of resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine boosting investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, the market was underpinned by expectations that Chinese authorities could announce moves to support growth after reports that the People Bank of China could reduce bank reserve requirements to support credit expansion and prop up economic growth.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 1.12%, or 242.66 points, to 21,927.63. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 1.58%, or 116.75 points, to 7,513.

Alibaba Health Information Technology and online food delivery giant Meituan led the gains in Hong Kong stocks, rising at least 5.8% each.

Alibaba Group Holding, owner of this newspaper, added 2.2% to HK$113.50 and Tencent Holdings advanced 3% to HK$377.20. Electric-vehicle maker BYD climbed before its earnings release late on Tuesday.

