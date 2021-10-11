Hong Kong Market rises 2%

Hong Kong stock market finished session higher on Monday, 11 October 2021, after Beijing slapped better-than-feared antitrust penalty on food delivery giant Meituan. At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 1.96%, or 487.24 points, to 25,325.09. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index grew 2.55%, or 223.61 points, to 8,999.26.
China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) slapped food delivery giant Meituan with a 3.44 billion yuan ($534.3 million) antitrust fine for abusing its dominant position. The fine equated to 3% of Meituan's 2020 revenue.
The fine was far smaller than the 18.23 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) fine that Alibaba had been slapped with back in April.
Meanwhile, sentiments also strengthened after weekend talks between senior Chinese and U. S. officials raised hopes the two sides may find ways to start ironing out a host of disputes. China said on Saturday it pressed the United States to eliminate tariffs in talks between the countries' top trade officials that Washington saw as a test of bilateral engagement between the world's biggest economies.
Tech stocks saw sizable gains, with Tencent rising 2.95% while Alibaba surged 7.91%. Shares of Meituan surged 8.36%. China's market regulator on Friday fined the company about 3.4 billion yuan ($527.71 million) after finding it guilty of monopolistic practices.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU