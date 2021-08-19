Hong Kong Market tumbles 2.13%

Hong Kong stock market finished session lower on Thursday, 19 August 2021, as risk aversion selloff triggered amid uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy moves and concerns that the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 could delay an economic recovery, with China detailed rules aimed at tackling unfair competition and companies' handling of critical data intensified selloff in the market.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 2.13%, or 550.68 points, to 25,316.33. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 2.56%, or 234.34 points, to 8,916.02.
Shares of technology companies declined, as the impact of China's regulatory tightening continued to hurt investor confidence.
Tencent Holdings fell 3.4% to HK$421.20, despite the company reported a 29% rise in second-quarter profit despite bearing the brunt of a crackdown by Beijing on the technology industry. Meituan shed 7.1%, Alibaba Group Holding slumped 5.5%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU