Hong Kong Stocks end lower

Headline indices of the Hong Kong share market closed down on Thursday, 13 June 2019, as risk sentiments subdued on taking a negative lead from Wall Street overnight amid uncertainty over an intractable US-China trade dispute. At closing bell, the Hang Seng Index dropped 0.05%, or 13.75 points, to 27,294.71.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 0.21%, or 22.34 points, to 10,472.44.
Vice Premier Liu He said at a financial forum in Shanghai on Thursday that Chinese regulators should step up support for the economy and keep ample liquidity in the financial system amid rising US trade pressure.
U. S. President Donald Trump said he had no deadline for China to return to trade talks, other than the one in his head. Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if President Xi Jinping doesn't meet with him at the Group of 20 summit later this month in Japan.
US President Donald Trump declined to set a deadline on Wednesday for levying tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods and called the relationship with Beijing good but "testy" after China walked back commitments for a trade deal.
