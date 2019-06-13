Hong Kong Stocks end lower

Headline indices of the Hong Kong share market closed down on Thursday, 13 June 2019, as risk sentiments subdued on taking a negative lead from Wall Street overnight amid uncertainty over an intractable US- trade dispute. At closing bell, the dropped 0.05%, or 13.75 points, to 27,294.71.

The Enterprises Index was down 0.21%, or 22.34 points, to 10,472.44.

said at a financial forum in on Thursday that Chinese regulators should step up support for the economy and keep ample liquidity in the financial system amid rising US trade pressure.

U. S. said he had no deadline for to return to trade talks, other than the one in his head. Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if doesn't meet with him at the Group of 20 summit later this month in

US declined to set a deadline on Wednesday for levying tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods and called the relationship with good but "testy" after China walked back commitments for a trade deal.

