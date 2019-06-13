Japan Nikkei extends losses

The Japan share market declined for second straight session on Thursday, 13 June 2019, as profit taking continued on taking a negative lead from Wall Street overnight amid uncertainty over an intractable US-China trade dispute. Investors' sentiments were downbeat on fading hopes that the leaders of the two countries will clinch a deal on the sideline of Group of 20 summit meeting in Osaka on June 28-29 as neither side has shown willingness to compromise. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 0.46%, or 97.72 points, to 21,032, while the broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange shed 0.82%, or 12.72 points, at 1,541.50.
U.
S. President Donald Trump said he had no deadline for China to return to trade talks, other than the one in his head. Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if President Xi Jinping doesn't meet with him at the Group of 20 summit later this month in Japan.
Shares of Apple supplier Japan Display plummeted more than 7% after the company announced new restructuring plans, with the company's president and CEO set to step down.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen marginally appreciated against greenback on Thursday. The Japanese yen changed hands at 108.34 against the dollar after touching levels above 108.5 earlier.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU