Hospital operators in demand after FM lays out spending plan

Shares of five hospital operators rose 1% to 4% after the central government announced a Rs 64,180 crore spending plan for healthcare over the next six years.

Max Healthcare Institute (up 4.81%), Narayana Hrudayalaya (up 2.4%), Fortis Healthcare (up 1.18%) and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.15%) advanced.

Presenting the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the PM Atmabirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana which will spend Rs 64,180 crore on primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare over a period of six years.

"This will be in addition to the National Health Mission. 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centres to be set up Integrated public health labs to be set up in each district, 3,382 block public health units in 11 states, she added.

