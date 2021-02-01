Hospital operators in demand after FM lays out spending plan

Shares of five hospital operators rose 1% to 4% after the central government announced a Rs 64,180 crore spending plan for healthcare over the next six years.
Max Healthcare Institute (up 4.81%), Narayana Hrudayalaya (up 2.4%), Fortis Healthcare (up 1.18%) and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.15%) advanced.
Presenting the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the PM Atmabirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana which will spend Rs 64,180 crore on primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare over a period of six years.
"This will be in addition to the National Health Mission. 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centres to be set up Integrated public health labs to be set up in each district, 3,382 block public health units in 11 states, she added.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU