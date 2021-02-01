Ashok Leyland Jan sales rise 11% YoY

Ashok Leyland rose 1.81% to Rs 112.65 after the commercial vehicles maker's total sales jumped 11% to 13,126 units in January 2021 from 11,850 units sold in January 2020.

P> Sequentially, the company's total auto sales advanced 2.85% last month from 12,762 units sold in December 2020.

Ashok Leyland's domestic sales stood at 12,359 units in January 2021 as against 10,850 units in January 2020, registering a 14% increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

On a consolidated basis, Ashok Leyland reported a net loss of Rs 96.23 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 69.95 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales declined 23.8% to Rs 3,835.85 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

