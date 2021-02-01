Essar Shipping Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GSS Infotech Ltd, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd, HSIL Ltd and Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2021.

Essar Shipping Ltd soared 9.96% to Rs 9.94 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11608 shares in the past one month.

GSS Infotech Ltd surged 8.45% to Rs 44.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13869 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48439 shares in the past one month.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd spiked 8.06% to Rs 305.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75261 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76576 shares in the past one month.

HSIL Ltd jumped 7.91% to Rs 145.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 76181 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28686 shares in the past one month.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd exploded 7.19% to Rs 133.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13881 shares in the past one month.

