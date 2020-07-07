Hotel stocks in demand after Maharashtra eases lockdown curbs

Shares of eight hotel companies rose by 0.85% to 13.24% after the Maharashtra government allowed hotels to reopen with 33% capacity from 8 July.

Kamat Hotels (up 13.24%), Chalet Hotels (up 8.69%), Lemon Tree Hotels (up 4.85%), TajGVK Hotels (up 4.32%), Indian Hotels Company (up 3.38%), HLV (up 2.25%), EIH (up 2.2%) and ITDC (up 0.85%) advanced.

The BSE Sensex was up 57.59 points, or 0.16% at 36,544.87.

Further easing the lockdown, the Maharashtra government on Monday (6 July) allowed hotels and other entities providing accommodation services outside containment zones to resume operations at 33% of their capacity from 8 July 2020. The government notification also covers lodges and guest houses. The permission has been granted on conditions of these entities adhering to social distancing norms and other protocols to avoid spread of the infection.

