Force Motors month-on-month production spurts in June

The company produced 879 automobiles in June 2020 compared with 26 units in May 2020.

The total production is down 59.2% in June 2020 compared with 2,153 units produced in the same month last year.

The company's domestic sales in June 2020 stood at 726 units as against 256 units sold in May 2020. Annually, the domestic auto sales are down 66% from 2,133 units sold in June 2019.

There were no exports in May 2020. The company exported 134 units in June 2020, up 74% from 77 units in June 2019.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.

The automaker's consolidated net profit slumped 83.5% to Rs 6.06 crore on a 38.4% fall in net sales to Rs 653.78 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19.

The scrip rose 0.06% to Rs 965.75. It has traded in the range of Rs 956 and Rs 986.70 during the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)