Howard Hotels approves change in company secretary

With effect from 31 May 2019

Howard Hotels announced that Ekta Jain, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, has resigned from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. 31 May 2019 and Disha Agarwal, Company Secretary of the Company, is appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 01 June 2019.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 18:05 IST

