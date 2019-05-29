Howard Hotels approves change in company secretary

-
With effect from 31 May 2019Howard Hotels announced that Ekta Jain, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, has resigned from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. 31 May 2019 and Disha Agarwal, Company Secretary of the Company, is appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 01 June 2019.
