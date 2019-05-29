HDFC disburses subsidiary of over Rs 2300 cr under PMAY - Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme

JUST IN
HDFC has disbursed subsidy amounting to over Rs 2,300 crore benefitting over 1,04,000 families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS).

This is the flagship housing scheme of the government.

The Corporation has approved Rs 22,136 crore of home loans under CLSS to homebuyers belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG) and Middle Income Groups (MIG).

The Corporation has been partnering and supporting the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and the National Housing Bank to work towards the government's goal of 'Affordable Housing for All'.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 17:58 IST

