Kolte Patil Developers to hike stake in Pune township project

Patil Developers has entered into Share Purchase Agreement with (Fund Managers of India Advantage Fund III & IV) to acquire 50% Equity Stake in Kolte-Patil l-Ven Townships (Pune).

The objective of the acquisition is to increase the controlling stake from 45% to 95% in KPIT. The cost of acquisition is Rs 140 crore.

