JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Market may slide at opening bell

Sensex, Nifty trade with small losses; breadth positive
Business Standard

Kolte Patil Developers to hike stake in Pune township project

Capital Market 

Kolte Patil Developers has entered into Share Purchase Agreement with ICICI Venture Funds Management Company (Fund Managers of India Advantage Fund III & IV) to acquire 50% Equity Stake in Kolte-Patil l-Ven Townships (Pune).

The objective of the acquisition is to increase the controlling stake from 45% to 95% in KPIT. The cost of acquisition is Rs 140 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 09:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements