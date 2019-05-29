JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sun Pharma slips after weak Q4 result
Business Standard

Outcome of board meeting of Renaissance Global

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 28 May 2019

The Board of Renaissance Global at its meeting held on 28 May 2019 has taken note of the following -

- Verigold Jewellery DMCC, the company's subsidiary in Dubai has made a strategic investment of Rs 20 crore in Verigold Jewellery India (VJIPL). VJIPL will be promoting fine jewellery products in India under a brand IRASVA. The Company has accorded it's consent to VJIPL for using its name as a strategic Alliance.

- Company through its wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai Verigold Jewellery DMCC, has incorporated Verigold Jewellery (Shanghai) Trading Company, a step down subsidiary in China to facilitate distribution of enchanted Disney Products in Chinese market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 10:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements