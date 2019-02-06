HPCL to be watched after Q3 result

HPCL's net profit dropped 87.3% to Rs 247.55 crore on 22.06% rise in total income to Rs 77576.09 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 February 2019.

(HCL) has partnered with Harris Geospatial Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of (HRS), to provide an Al driven, data analytics system for its The system will allow utilities to have a more active, controlled view of information through the use of systems, which includes (UAS), manned aircraft, and space-borne data sources. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 February 2019.

said it has secured the total business of Rs 355.90 crore in January 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 February 2019.

The board of directors of (India) approved a proposal for setting-up a particle board and MDF unit at The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 February 2019.

Adani Renewable Energy (AREKAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of (AGEL) has commissioned 12 MWac Wind Power Project on 4 February 2019 in The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 February 2019.

