Axis Bank in focus after Q3 results

Axis Bank's net profit rose 131.38% to Rs 1680.85 crore on 26.66% increase in total income to Rs 18130.42 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 29 January 2019.

Bank of Baroda's net profit rose 321.6% to Rs 471.25 crore on 12.2% increase in total income to Rs 14562.85 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 29 January 2019.

On a consolidated basis, HCL Technologies' net profit rose 2.8% to Rs 2605 crore on 5.6% increase in revenues to Rs 15699 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q2 September 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 29 January 2019.

Mahanagar Gas' net profit rose 19.6% to Rs 148.32 crore on 29.5% increase in net sales to Rs 752.68 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 29 January 2019.

Coromandel International announced that a fire accident occurred on 28 January 2019, at the product godown in one of its manufacturing units at Sarigam, This unit manufactures The fire has been brought under control and there is no loss or injury to human life. The company has coverage for this and has informed the company about the incident. There is likely to be no significant impact on the company's operations. The company has another unit manufacturing the product and has sufficient stock to meet the market requirements. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 29 January 2019.

Asian Paints announced that the commercial production of paints and intermediaries has successfully commenced at the plant in The initial capacity of said is 3 lakh kilo liter per annum (KLpa). The company had earlier announced setting up of paint in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with an ultimate capacity of 5 lakh KLpa to be implemented in a phased manner. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 29 January 2019.

