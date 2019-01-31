ICICI Bank, NTPC will be watched after Q3 results

ICICI Bank's net profit fell 2.75% to Rs 1,604.91 crore on 19.79% increase in total income to Rs 20,163.25 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 30 January 2019.

NTPC's net profit rose 1% to Rs 2385.41 crore on 16.1% increase in net sales to Rs 24,120.36 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 30 January 2019.

The board of recommended issuing 1 bonus share for every 5 existing equity shares, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Bharti Airtel, India, Hero MotoCorp, NMDC, Power Grid Corporation of India, UPL and will announce October-December 2018 quarterly results today, 31 January 2019.

announced that Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of has agreed to invest $200 million through a primary equity issuance in Airtel Africa. The proceeds will be used to further reduce Airtel Africa's existing net debt. The investment from QIA is in continuation of the recent $1.25 billion investment by six leading global investors including Warburg Pincus, Temasek, and and others. Airtel Africa recently announced a newly constituted board of directors that included representatives from and other investors. This transaction will not involve any sale of shares by existing shareholders. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 30 January 2019.

On a consolidated basis, Tata Communications' net profit rose 1,612.35% to Rs 173.29 crore on 3.01% increase in net sales to Rs 4,269.47 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 30 January 2019.

On a consolidated basis, reported net loss of Rs 2.97 crore in Q3 December 2018 compared with net profit of Rs 3.01 crore in Q3 December 2017. Net sales rose 27.95% to Rs 319.11 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 30 January 2019.

