HSIL to consider buyback proposal

HSIL said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 21 September 2020, to consider, the proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 16 September 2020. Shares of HSIL rose 3.51% to settle at Rs 67.85 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 71.35 on 16 September 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 34.70 on 25 March 2020.

HSIL offers sanitaryware, faucets and glass bottles. The company's segments include building products division and packaging products division.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)