Aurionpro Solutions hits the roof on winning order

Aurionpro Solutions hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 68.75 after the company bagged a strategic order from one of the largest public sector undertakings of the Government of India.

The order is for the installation, implementation and maintenance of the smart surveillance system for the government agencies. The Order, which is valued more than Rs 25 crore, includes implementation of the system within 10 months, followed by the maintenance and support up to 5 years.

Sanjay Bali, EVP head, South Asia, said that We are pleased to announce this order win. Aurionpro, with its domain expertise and technological proficiency, has been helping governments to build the robust security and surveillance systems and has established itself as a leading trusted player in this space. Today's order win is particularly delightful and it will strengthen our leadership position in the market.

AurionPro Solutions provides software solutions and offshore information technology outsourcing services to banking, financial services, and technology companies.

The IT firm's consolidated net profit tumbled 55.1% to Rs 4.17 crore on a 35.2% fall in net sales to Rs 76.02 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The stock is trading 38.62% below its 52-week high of Rs 112 hit on 26 September 2019. It has surged 154.15% from its 52-week low of Rs 27.05 hit on 17 March 2020.

